Haute Pink

Photographer: Anne-Marie Michel

Fashion Editor: Jodie Spragg

Makeup/hair stylist: Sophie Moore using Bobbi Brown

Model: Julia Nevs at Leni’s Models

Fall doesn’t mean drab colors that portend a melancholy mood leading into a dark winter. It can be expressive. It can mean beauty. It can have a vibrancy of color that goes beyond other seasons that are commonly known for color (Spring and Summer we’re looking at you). In this Foto series, London-based photographer Anne-Marie Michel and team utilize an array of designers to show how expressive and vibrant multiple colors for Fall can be. Take the hint and revel in her interpretation of the season:



