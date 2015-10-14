fullbeauty.com Launches #OwnYourCurves Ad Campaign Featuring Pop Superstar Meghan Trainor

fullbeauty.com, the recognized authority on curvy fit and fashion, has partnered with Grammy Nominated Pop SuperStar Meghan Trainor to help lead the plus size fashion movement and validate body confidence worldwide. Meghan Trainor quickly rose to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart in 2014 with her runaway debut hit “All About that Bass.” The positive-body image hit took the world by storm and grabbed the attention of plus size market leader fullbeauty.com, who embraced Meghan Trainor’s ideal that “every inch of you is perfect from the bottom to the top.”

fullbeauty.com has enlisted Meghan Trainor to star in its Fall 2015 #OwnYourCurves ad campaign, which aims to empower women across the globe to not only love their curves, but to OWN them. The new digital campaign features Meghan Trainorflaunting some of FULLBEAUTY Brands’ fashion forward looks while asking women – “To be a FULL BEAUTY.” fullbeauty.com isn’t just a place to shop, it’s an empowered community of women who are confident, assured and defining themselves in more ways than one. Being a full beauty means more to these women than the clothes they wear; it’s the sum of everything that makes them who they are.

“From the moment we heard ‘All About That Bass,’ we knew Meghan Trainor was the perfect ambassador for fullbeauty.com,” said FULLBEAUTY Brands President Stephanie Sobel. “Meghan Trainor is a beautiful woman who truly embodies our commitment to inspire confidence in all women by helping them to look and feel their best.”

“In my music and in life I strive to encourage and inspire all women to love who they are and how they look,” added Meghan Trainor, Pop Superstar. “The #OwnYourCurves campaign aligns perfectly with my work and my beliefs, and I am proud to be a part of it.”

Newly redesigned fullbeauty.com is a one-stop lifestyle and shopping destination, celebrating all shapes and sizes. It offers the world’s best and largest selection of women’s apparel, lingerie, shoes, combined with a high level of fashion and fit expertise. fullbeauty.com is a one-on-one conversation with millions of plus size women.

#OwnYourCurves will run on leading fashion and lifestyle websites beginning October 14, 2015. FULLBEAUTY Brands and fullbeauty.com believe the campaign will inspire, motivate, entertain and empower women worldwide. After all “Why just wear it, when you can own it?”