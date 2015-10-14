Eight-Time GRAMMY Award® Winner Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Grammy Award®-Nominated “The Weeknd” to Perform on “THE VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW,” Tuesday, Dec. 8

Eight-time GRAMMY Award®-winning artist Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Grammy Award®-nominated “The Weeknd” will perform on THE VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW, to be broadcast Tuesday, Dec. 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Victoria’s Secret Angels Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel and Lily Aldridge, as well as newest Angels Elsa Hosk, Jac Jagaciak, Jasmine Tookes, Kate Grigorieva, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill and Victoria’s Secret PINK model Rachel Hilbert, will be a part of the show that merges fashion, fantasy and entertainment into a runway spectacle. The show, seen in more than 180 countries, will include pink carpet interviews, model profiles, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the world’s most celebrated fashion show and the multi-million dollar Fantasy Bra.

Rihanna has taken the music, entertainment and fashion industry by storm. As an accomplished performer, she has sold 54 million albums and 210 million digital tracks worldwide, making her the top-selling digital artist of all time. She has achieved 13 #1 singles and won eight Grammy Awards. With more than seven billion views and 21 Vevo certified videos, she is the most viewed artist on Vevo/YouTube, and is one of the biggest artists on Facebook with over 81 million friends. In addition, she’s the name and face of some of today’s most prestigious and recognizable fashion and beauty brands.

On Selena Gomez’s latest album debut, the multi-platinum singer redefines her role as a pop artist and offers her most complex and compelling album so far. Revival finds the 23-year-old co-writing with A$AP Rocky. The lead single, “Good for You,” a snap-beat-driven slow-burner debuted at #1 on Billboard‘s digital songs chart, spent three consecutive weeks at #1 at Top 40 radio and landed on Rolling Stone‘s list of the “25 Best Songs of 2015 So Far.” Revival is the follow-up to 2013’s Stars Dance, which debuted at #1 onBillboard‘s album chart and spawned the triple-platinum #1 hit “Come and Get It.” Revival marks the latest chapter in a career that’s brought Gomez from starring in her own Disney Channel show at age 15 to taking a central role in Harmony Korine’s 2012 cult film classic “Spring Breakers,” all while selling more than 22 million singles worldwide. The second single off the album, “Same Old Love,” is getting rave reviews. Recently, Gomez announced that she will embark on her worldwide “Revival Tour” in 2016.

“The Weeknd,” a Grammy Award®-nominated, multi-platinum alternative R&B artist, continues a streak of smashing records. His critically acclaimed gold-certified third full-length album Beauty Behind the Madness sold more than 412,000 album equivalents upon release, held #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for three consecutive weeks, making for the longest run at #1 on the chart this year, and debuted at #1 on the Apple Music overall albums chart in more than 70 countries and Top 10 in nearly 100. The album is the first to surpass 100 million global audio streams, with over 80 million plays from Spotify, breaking their U.S. and global record for most streams in a single week. Prior to release, Beauty Behind the Madness sold more than 1 million album equivalents worldwide, with four of the tracks from the album reaching platinum or multi-platinum status. This fall, “The Weeknd” will support the release of Beauty Behind the Madness with The Madness Fall Tour.

VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW is being produced by Done+Dusted, inc. Edward G. Razek, Monica Mitro, Ian Stewart andHamish Hamilton are the executive producers. Hamish Hamilton is the director.