Tadashi Shoji New York Fashion Week Spring 2016

Tadashi Shoji says he’s getting old and that’s the inspiration for his collection. Someone should have told him that being old and creating a youthful collection seems somewhat the opposite of what happens when you do get old. No matter, Shoji for Spring 2016 went heavy on floral patterns and embroidery to great effect and ended up with a collection that shows a versatility in gown design but also a nod to the love of sheer fabrics. The sheer fabrics have been everywhere during awards season and with the celebrities that have loved Shoji’s creativity in that regard. Shoji though has been strategic for Spring 2016, hiding the feminine form and showing just enough. Maybe that’s what he meant by being older. So when you have highlights that include a maxi skirt with sheer diamond design in a teal/white, a kimono style sheer floral embroidered coverup, a floral embroidered dress with short sleeves where the black prints extend past the hem of the dress, you know Shoji is mining his past, but with a stern look of what’s to come. Keep getting old Mr. Shoji, we love what it is doing for your collections.