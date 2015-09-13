Rodebjer New York Fashion Week Spring 2016

Nearly 10 years ago we interviewed Carin Rodebjer when she was in her nascent stages of New York design life. Our editor at the time asked her where she saw herself 10 years from that point. She answered that it would be fun to show a full collection and be clearer with her design. Fast forward nearly 10 years later and it looks as if Rodebjer has accomplished that and then some. Her Spring 2016 collection is evidence in motion. White silk reflected light, diaphanous silk dresses amplified model movement, culottes that looked excellent on longer legs due to the strides involved. Her collection is Stockholm meeting New York with the latter’s urban bent coming through more than the former. The prints designed by Liselotte Watkins also aided the lively movement that was ubiquitous from the collection. If you haven’t been exposed to Carin Rodebjer’s collections, take notes, she’s evolving into a powerhouse in the industry.