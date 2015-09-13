Nicole Miller New York Fashion Week Spring 2016

Watching most of the shows both in-person and through the live casts its been interesting in the sense that in the past you could allude to an era for inspiration. Either 70s, 80s or even 20s have been reflected on as the source of an aesthetic. That’s been absent until viewing Nicole Miller’s latest collection. The Spring 2016 collection has a decidedly 80s feel. With the graffiti print dress and grating displayed on denim and dresses it seems as if Miller was channeling a look of the real 80s. If one remembers the dresses of Miami Vice, it’s easy to see that extensive use of vibrant colors and prints were the hallmarks. Yes, it was Madonna, but the care free indulgence of the 80s meant thinking in abstract both in terms of design and color. Miller replicates that feeling here with sheath dresses and gowns but with scribbling and abstract looking writing and characters. Floral is Miller’s strengths and she doesn’t abandon that for grit as you get a healthy dosing of that as well. It’s a solid effort for Miller fans (of which there are many).