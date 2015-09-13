Nicholas K New York Fashion Week Spring 2016

The voluminous dresses, jumpers and suits in white during the Nicholas K Spring 2016 collection only seeped into my conscience maybe an hour after the show. I’ve seen this level of detail before in a sort of post-apocalyptic wasteland type of movie, but nowhere near as beautiful or dramatic. If you’re thinking Mad Max you’re along the right track, but feminine, detailed and heavy with wind-swept look even when standing still. Here we’re seeing maxi dresses, ponchos, silk dresses and trousers all with multi layered wrapping and extension. Nylon was the fabric heavy in use, though the nylon belied a look of silk so it was done to outstanding effect. As a writer of fashion I have the privilege of seeing this collection as a whole, but taken individually, the design duo of Nicholas K has been able to provide a sense of high-minded items that are easily added to a wardrobe.