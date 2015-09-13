Katie Gallagher New York Fashion Week Spring 2016

How minimal is “Chinatown” when a myriad of colors is introduced that may or may not have much to do with Chinatown. Don’t tell that to Katie Gallagher, whose Spring 2016 collection took a life on its own. Whether its aptly named is of no import because it is a solid collection for the season that takes notes silk and applies them onto slip dresses, a halter apron in solid black that shifted with a sinewy grace, a sheer dress that highlighted the designer’s ability to show versatility and let’s mention colors as well. The black, gold and red parts of the collection consisted of the heart of what was shown gold oversized trousers are less statement and more the way forward for this season from Gallagher. An oversized ¾ jacket in white over a one piece in deep red matched with red sandals made this collection decidedly eastern inspired with a New York bent. You may be wearing a piece from Katie Gallagher in the Spring and not realize its intent, but no matter, the sharp, yet minimal styling will be all the intent that’s needed.