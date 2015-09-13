Jill Stuart New York Fashion Week Spring 2016

Jill Stuart’s uber feminine foray is a lesson to other designers in the womenswear field: make it comfortable and chic or don’t make it at all. Stuart’s collection for Spring 2016 consists of an array of satin dresses skirts and blouses that look so effortless in practice, but is easily understood as difficult in process. Looking effortless probably means that some painstaking design came into play. For us we’re treated with a multi-course meal for the eyes and frame. When you see a floral print patterning there’s purpose behind the design. When you see satin culottes in high rise configuration you get the emphasis on the feminine form. When you see a floral gown with multiple tiers you get that Stuart is addressing the feminine form in ways unlike others. You get that from a certain perspective, the Spring 2016 collection can be appreciated by many (get past the pricetag) but is targeted towards an audience that knows the art within fashion.