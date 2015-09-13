Givenchy New York Fashion Week Spring 2016

One gets the sense that viewing a Givenchy runway show in New York that the city is the backdrop for the collection, but in reality the collection became the backdrop for the city. Riccardo Tisci showed Givenchy’s best to nearly 1,000 onlookers and no one could have left disappointed with what they saw. Part of it was because of the designer’s homage to the city and the 9/11 anniversary, but part of it was also a celebration of fashion. The Rouleau-strapped camisoles adorned with lace edges became a perfect accessory for blank pants tailored expertly. The kimono coats and embellished crepe tuxedo jackets beckoned for Spring (let’s skip a season, shall we?). The couture sheer feathered dress was a highlight not just for this show but for all of New York fashion week (and we’re only a day and a half in).