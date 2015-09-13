Custo Barcelona New York Fashion Week Spring 2016

It’s no secret that we’re fans of Custo Dalmau’s collections. One of the primary reasons behind this is that Custo Barcelona through the use of design – and to a greater extent color – will never get mistaken for any other work during all of the fashion week showings. But more importantly there’s a consistency that some miss when looking at the collection in a vacuum. Fortunately for Dalmau, a Custo fan is a loyal won precisely because of this consistency. This Spring 2016 collection, entitled “Slow” is primary marker of that consistency. The Custo Barcelona Spring 2016 look consists of metallic in shimmery splendor including men’s shorts and women’s mink skirts. Colorful random prints with embroidered cutouts geometric shapes and prints. There’s color blocking insofar as the individual blocks have multiple patterns themselves. Even when the Custo Barcelona collections goes dark with stronger hues, there’s the light aquamarine or violet pattern all in a playful yet edgy display. The Custo Barcelona Spring 21016 collection is for those not afraid to show a colorful bent and throw a bit of caution to the wind.